New Zealand Q1 inflation data is due at 2245 GMT, 1845 US Eastern time. The CPI is at lofty heights which should see the Reserve Bank of New Zealand hike rates again when they meet next on Wednesday, 24 May (New Zealand time).

At midday Sydney time, which is 0100 GMT and 2100 US Eastern time (on Wednesday evening) we'll get a media briefing from Philip Lowe, Governor. This will be covering the Review of the RBA.

0115 GMT, 2115 US Eastern time (Wednesday evening) will bring the People's Bank of China's Loan Prime Rate setting. Earlier this week the MLF rate was left unchanged which is usually a good indication that the LPRs will be left untouched. A small cut to the 1-year rate wouldn't be too much of a surprise though. While the data has been improving there is scope for a boost via monetary policy.

Current LPRs:

3.65% for the one year most new and outstanding loans in China are based on the one-year LPR

4.30% for the five year most home mortgage rates are based on the five-year



This snapshot from the ForexLive economic data calendar, access it here .

The times in the left-most column are GMT.

The numbers in the right-most column are the 'prior' (previous month/quarter as the case may be) result. The number in the column next to that, where there is a number, is the consensus median expected.