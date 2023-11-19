The People's Bank of China headlines an otherwise bare calendar for the session today:

Due at 8.15 pm US Eastern time on Sunday evening, November 19.

No change in the Loan Prime Rates (LPRs)are expected.

Last week the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate was left unchanged:

The MLF rate sets the scene for the monthly Loan Prime Rate (LPR) setting. Current LPR rates are:

3.45% for the one year

4.20% for the five year

---

The PBOC's Loan Prime Rate (LPR):