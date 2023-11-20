Asian Economic Calendar: Key Events and Consensus Expectations for 21 November 2023

While the focus is on the RBA's Bullock and then the minutes of the November meeting the upcoming December 5 meeting of the Bank is not considered 'live'. The likelihood is the RBA will await the next official quarterly CPI data, due on January 31 2024 just ahead of the February 5-6 meeting, before seriously mulling another rate move, or not.

ps. RBA meeting dates change significantly in 2024, there will only be 8 meetings, dates are here.

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Bullock is speaking on a panel at the ASIC Annual Forum.

