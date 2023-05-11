Atlanta for wage growth tracker dips 6.1% from 6.4% last Mo

The Atlanta Fed is out with a wage growth tracker which has dipped to 6.1% from 6.4% in March.

Economist Jason Furman said that the levels consistent with inflation above 4%, and is higher than other measures of wages.

Looking at the chart, the pre-covid wage data had a ceiling near 4% (3.5% to 4% range). In October 2021, the tracker moved above the 4% ceiling level and has remained above since that time. The high watermark reached 6.7% in July and August 2022. Since peaking the lows have been at 6.1%..

The low is the tied for the lowest since April 2022 when the tracker was at 6.0%.