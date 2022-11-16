Atlanta Fed GDPNow

The Atlanta Fed anounced their recent estimate for 4Q growth given most recent economic data.

They now see growth at 4.4% from 4.0% on November 9. In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2022 is 4.4 percent on November 16, up from 4.0 percent on November 9. After this morning’s retail sales release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth increased from 4.2 percent to 4.8 percent."

The next estimate will be on November 17, 2022