The Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker moved up to 2.4% from 2.1% last.

In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 2.4 percent on February 15, up from 2.2 percent on February 8. After recent releases from the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Census Bureau, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, an increase in the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 3.0 percent to 3.6 percent was slightly offset by a decrease in first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from -5.6 percent to -6.5 percent."

The details of the models move higher off the retail sales and industrial production is below. The PCE moved up from 3.0 to 3.6 being a big contributor to the rise.

Details of the rise in the Atlanta Fed model.

The next release will be will be tomorrow.