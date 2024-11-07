The Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 rose to 2.5% from 2.4% last.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 2.5 percent on November 7, up from 2.4 percent on November 5. After this morning's wholesale trade release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 0.4 percent to 0.8 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, November 15. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.