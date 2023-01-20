Atlanta Fed GDPNow history for Q4 growth

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 4Q growth came in unchanged at 3.5% after the existing home sales today.

IN their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2022 remains 3.5 percent on January 20. The nowcast was unchanged after rounding following this morning's report from the National Association of Realtors."

The estimate is the final one ahead of the Advanced GDP which will be released next week on Wednesday. The estimates from 22 forecasters see growth at 1.2% to 3.6%, with the median at 2.6%. The Atlanta Fed is therefore near the high end of the estimates.