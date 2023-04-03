The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 growth fell to 1.7% from 2.5% on March 31. In their own words:
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 1.7 percent on April 3, down from 2.5 percent on March 31. After this morning’s construction spending release from the US Census Bureau and the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management, decreases in the nowcasts of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 4.6 percent and -7.3 percent, respectively, to 3.7 percent and -8.5 percent were slightly offset by an increase in the nowcast of first-quarter real government spending growth from 1.7 percent to 2.1 percent.
The next estimate will be released on Wednesday.