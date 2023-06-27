The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q2 growth dipped to 1.8% from 1.9%. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2023 is 1.8 percent on June 27, down from 1.9 percent on June 20. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 9.7 percent to 8.6 percent.

The next estimate will be released on June 30.