The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 growth remained unchanged at 0.1%. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 0.1 percent on February 1, unchanged from January 28 after rounding. After this morning's Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management and the construction spending report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -7.4 percent to -7.0 percent.

The next estimate will be on Tuesday, February 8.

