The Atlanta Fed GBPNow estimate for Q1 growth remained steady at 0.7% versus 0.7% just yesterday

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 0.7 percent on February 9, unchanged from February 8 after rounding. After this morning’s wholesale trade release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of the contribution of inventory investment to first-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -2.40 percentage points to -2.41 percentage points.

The smallest of changes in the inventory component of the model leads to an unchanged reading.

The next release will be on Wednesday, February 16