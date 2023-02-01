"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 0.7 percent, unchanged from January 27 after rounding. After this morning’s construction spending release from the US Census Bureau and the Manufacturing ISM Report On Business from the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcast of the contribution of inventory investment to first-quarter real GDP growth increased from -1.43 percentage points to -1.40 percentage points."
In the 4Q, the final estimate from their model came in at 3.5%. That was higher than the 2.9% reported last week when the first cut of the GDP was released. The average estimate from economists was for a gain of 2.6%