The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 2Q growth remains unchanged at 0.9%. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2022 is 0.9 percent on June 8, unchanged from June 7 after rounding. After this morning's wholesale trade release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of the contribution of inventory investment to second-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -1.61 percentage points to -1.62 percentage points.

The next estimate will be released on June 15

Atlanta Fed GDP now