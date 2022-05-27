Atlanta Fed GDP estimate for 3Q

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 3Q growth moved modestly higher to 1.9% from 1.8% just yesterday. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2022 is 1.9 percent on May 27, up from 1.8 percent on May 25. After this morning's releases from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and the US Census Bureau, an increase in the nowcast of second-quarter real net exports was partially offset by a decrease in the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment.

The next release will be on June 1.