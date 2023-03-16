GDP
Atlanta Fed GDPnow

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q growth remains unchanged at 3.2% after the import export price data and real residential investment growth

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 3.2 percent on March 16, unchanged from March 15 after rounding. After this morning's releases from the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, an increase in the nowcast of first-quarter real net exports was offset by a decrease in the nowcast of first-quarter real residential investment growth.

The next release will be on March 24