The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q growth remains unchanged at 3.2% after the import export price data and real residential investment growth
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP
GDP
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific period of time, typically a year. It is used to measure the economic activity and growth of a country. Periods shorter than a year are often presented in an annualized or year-over-year format.There are three ways to calculate GDP:The expenditure approach: GDP is calculated by adding up all the spending on goods and services within a country. This includes consumer s
Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the monetary value of all the goods and services produced within a country's borders in a specific period of time, typically a year. It is used to measure the economic activity and growth of a country. Periods shorter than a year are often presented in an annualized or year-over-year format.There are three ways to calculate GDP:The expenditure approach: GDP is calculated by adding up all the spending on goods and services within a country. This includes consumer s
Read this Term growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2023 is 3.2 percent on March 16, unchanged from March 15 after rounding. After this morning's releases from the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, an increase in the nowcast of first-quarter real net exports was offset by a decrease in the nowcast of first-quarter real residential investment growth.
The next release will be on March 24