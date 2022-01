The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for fourth quarter ticked up to 5.1% from 5.0% on January 14. The mornings housing starts report led to the small rise as domestic investment growth increased from 18.1% to 18.6%.

The next report will come on Wednesday, January 26. The growth estimate from the model is down from near 10% (the high reached 9.7%) back at the end of November.

Atlanta Fed GDP estimate for 4Q growth