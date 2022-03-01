The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q1 2022 fell to 0.0% from 0.6% on February 25th.

In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is 0.0 percent on March 1, down from 0.6 percent on February 25. After recent data releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, an increase in the nowcast in first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 1.6 percent to 2.3 percent was more than offset by a decline in the nowcast of the contribution of net exports to first-quarter real GDP growth from -0.10 percentage points to -0.94 percentage points."

The next estimate will be on Tuesday, March 8.

