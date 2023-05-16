The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 2Q dips to 2.6% from 2.7% last. In their own words:
The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2023 is 2.6 percent on May 16, down from 2.7 percent on May 8. After recent releases from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Census Bureau, the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, decreases in the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and second-quarter real government spending growth from 1.8 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively, to 1.6 percent and 2.1 percent were partially offset by an increase in second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from 4.2 percent to 4.6 percent.
The next estimate will be on May 17