Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for Q1 2022

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast for Q1 growth saw a rise to 1.3% from 0.9% on March 24. In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is1.3 percenton March 31, up from 0.9 percent on March 24. After this morning's personal income and outlays report from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, an increase in the nowcast in first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth from -5.8 percent to -1.2 percent was slightly offset by a decrease in the nowcast in first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 4.2 percent to 3.9 percent. Also, the nowcast of the contribution of net exports to first-quarter real GDP growth decreased from -1.01 percentage points to -1.31 percentage points."

The next estimate will come tomorrow.

