The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for 4Q remains at 3.3%. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 3.3 percent on December 9, unchanged from December 5 after rounding. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, a decrease in the nowcast of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth was offset by increases in the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth and fourth-quarter real government spending growth.

The next GDPNow update is Tuesday, December 17.