Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 3Q growth

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for third quarter growth up to 1.4% from 1.6% last.

In their own words

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2022 is 1.4 percent on August 24, down from 1.6 percent on August 17. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from -3.5 percent to -4.7 percent.

The next report will be released on Friday, August 26