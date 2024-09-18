The Atlanta Fed GDPnow growth estimate for Q3 falls to 2.9% from 3.0% last.

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2024 is 2.9 percent on September 18, down from 3.0 percent on September 17. After this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.2 percent to 2.8 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, September 27. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.