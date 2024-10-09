The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q3 is unchanged at 3.2%.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2024 is 3.2 percent on October 9, unchanged from October 8 after rounding. After this morning's wholesale trade release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 3.4 percent to 3.3 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Thursday, October 17. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.