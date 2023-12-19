Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 rose to 2.7%. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2023 is 2.7 percent on December 19, up from 2.6 percent on December 14. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 0.5 percent to 0.8 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, December 22. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.