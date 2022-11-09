The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 rose to 4.0% from 3.6% previously.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q4 2022

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2022 is 4.0 percent on November 9, up from 3.6 percent on November 3. After last week's employment situation report from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and this morning's wholesale trade report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 4.0 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, to 4.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.

The next estimate will be on Wednesday, November 16.