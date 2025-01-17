The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 remains unchanged at 3.0% after data today. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 3.0 percent on January 17, unchanged from January 16 after rounding. After this morning’s releases from the US Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, an increase in the nowcast of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth from 3.7 percent to 3.8 percent was offset by a decrease in the nowcast of the contribution of inventory investment to real GDP growth from -0.37 percentage points to -0.41 percentage points.

The next GDPNow update is Tuesday, January 28. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.