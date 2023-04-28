The initial model estimate for Q2 growth from the Atlanta for GDPNow model, comes in at 1.7%.
In their own words:
The initial GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2023 is 1.7 percent on April 28. The initial estimate of first-quarter real GDP growth released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on April 27 was 1.1 percent, equal to the final GDPNow model nowcast released on April 26 after rounding.
The next report will be announce on Monday.
On Wednesday, the final guesstimate for the 1Q growth came in at 1.1%. Yesterday the advance GDP report was reported, and it came in at 1.1%.
Now a broken clock is right 2 times a day, nevertheless, all credit goes to the economic staff at the Atlanta Fed for their GDP model. If anything the market will be more closely monitor the data. Congrats to Rafael Bostic and his staff at the Atlanta Fed.