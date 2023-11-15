Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q4 estimate

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model is projecting growth in Q4 at 2.2% in it's recent calculations. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2023 is 2.2 percent on November 15, up from 2.1 percent on November 8. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 2.6 percent and -1.1 percent, respectively, to 2.7 percent and -0.8 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, November 17. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.