Atlanta for GDP now

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for fourth-quarter growth moved up to 4.1% from 3.8% on January 5. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2022 is 4.1 percent on January 10, up from 3.8 percent on January 5. After recent releases from the Institute for Supply Management, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Census Bureau, the nowcasts of fourth-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth and fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 3.2 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, to 3.5 percent and 6.8 percent, respectively.

The next report will be released on January 18..

No recession in Q4 in the US.