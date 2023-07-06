Atlanta Fed GDPNow Q2 growth estimate

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 2Q growth rose to 2.1% from 1.9% last.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2023 is 2.1 percent on July 6, up from 1.9 percent on July 3. After recent releases from the US Census Bureau and the Institute for Supply Management, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 8.8 percent to 9.6 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to second-quarter real GDP growth increased from -0.75 percentage points to -0.72 percentage points.

The next report will be on July 10

/inflation Read this Term