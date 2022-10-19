Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q3 growth

The Atlanta Fed GDP growth estimate for Q3 rose to 2.9% from 2.8%.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2022 is 2.9 percent on October 19, up from 2.8 percent on October 14. After recent releases from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -3.6 percent to -3.3 percent.

The next estimate will be released on October 26