The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for Q4 growth comes in unchanged at 3.1%.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2024 is 3.1 percent on December 24, unchanged from December 20 after rounding. After both the advance durable manufacturing report and the new home sales release from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 1.2 percent to 1.3 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Thursday, January 2. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming release