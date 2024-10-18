The Atlanta Fed GDPNow growth estimate for the third quarter came in unchanged at 3.4%.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the third quarter of 2024 is 3.4 percent on October 18, unchanged from October 17 after rounding. After this morning's housing starts report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of third-quarter real residential investment growth increased from -10.1 percent to -9.8 percent.

The next GDPNow update is Friday, October 25. Please see the "Release Dates" tab below for a list of upcoming releases.