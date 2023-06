The Atlanta for GDPNow estimate for Q2 growth was revised to 2.2% from 2.0% from their last release on June 1. The revision comes after the US international trade data earlier today

Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q2 growth

The high estimate has reached 2.9%. The low was the first estimate on April 28 at 1.7%. That puts the index near the middle of that range.