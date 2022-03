The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate of first-quarter GDP growth saw a kick up to 1.2% from 0.5% from March 8.

In their own brief words, they say:

"After this morning’s retail sales report from the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of first-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth increased from 3.4 percent to 4.4 percent"

The next estimate will come on March 17 (tomorrow)

Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for first quarter growth