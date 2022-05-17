Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 2Q growth

The Atlanta Fed GDPnow estimate for the 2nd quarter growth rose to 2.5% from 1.8% after recent economic data Economic Data Economic data typically comes in the form of news releases that are disseminated daily. This information is extremely valuable to retail and institutional forex traders, given the influence such data has on currency rates.Most of the major economic events that are released are reported by sovereign governments throughout the globe. Moreover, there are several economic data points that are released by private organizations that can also move the market.By and large, when new information becomes available the value of a currency pair will change to reflect a potentially new equilibrium created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately come in many forms, with economic indicators or data being primary drivers.Why Economic Data Matters in ForexEconomic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence currency rates.For example, the stronger the economic data, the more likely growth will rise in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, this will help cause the US dollar to rise in value.The reverse is also true. Typically, weaker economic data can forecast a slowing of growth. What traders’ attempt, when trading economic data is to measure how economic indicators are perceived relative to expectations.Before nearly every economic release, the market generally prices in is the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual release. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders are always trying to anticipate where the actual figures will come in upon release.Changes to economic data will also filter down to potential changes to interest rates by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and Eurozone are heavily watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants which help drive interest rates and other monetary policy by the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank (ECB) respectively. Economic data typically comes in the form of news releases that are disseminated daily. This information is extremely valuable to retail and institutional forex traders, given the influence such data has on currency rates.Most of the major economic events that are released are reported by sovereign governments throughout the globe. Moreover, there are several economic data points that are released by private organizations that can also move the market.By and large, when new information becomes available the value of a currency pair will change to reflect a potentially new equilibrium created by traders. This information that changes the value of a currency pair can ultimately come in many forms, with economic indicators or data being primary drivers.Why Economic Data Matters in ForexEconomic data is an important barometer that investors can use to measure the performance of an economy. This in turn can influence currency rates.For example, the stronger the economic data, the more likely growth will rise in the country, causing a currency to strengthen. If Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth in the United States is high, this will help cause the US dollar to rise in value.The reverse is also true. Typically, weaker economic data can forecast a slowing of growth. What traders’ attempt, when trading economic data is to measure how economic indicators are perceived relative to expectations.Before nearly every economic release, the market generally prices in is the median expectation reflected by analysts and economists. These known variables are simply expectations, and the unknown is the actual release. Since currency pairs can move significantly based on new data, traders are always trying to anticipate where the actual figures will come in upon release.Changes to economic data will also filter down to potential changes to interest rates by a central bank. Overall, economic announcements from the United States and Eurozone are heavily watched as they will influence the perceptions of market participants which help drive interest rates and other monetary policy by the Federal Reserve or European Central Bank (ECB) respectively. Read this Term. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2022 is 2.5 percent on May 17, up from 1.8 percent on May 9. After the May 9 GDPNow update and subsequent releases from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US Census Bureau, the Federal Reserve Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. The Federal Reserve System, more commonly known as the Fed, represents the central banking system of the United States. Like other central banks globally, the Fed is responsible for monetary policy, in this case in the US.The Fed is one of the most watched and followed entities for forex traders, given its material impact on the US dollar. Founded initially in 1913, the Fed was created to perform a wide range of functions. This includes stabilizing and maintaining flexible monetary policy in the US while buttressing a financial system for the country. Its general duties are setting and guiding monetary policy and overseeing effective economic operation, both of which are at the service of the public interest.How the Federal Reserve Affects ForexThe Fed can materially impact the US dollar by virtue of the interest rate it sets, measured by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The current interest rate and the expectations of future interest rate changes can influence the value of the US Dollar. For example, if traders anticipate a change in interest rates based on announcements from the Board of Governors, this can cause the US dollar to appreciate or depreciate in value against other currencies.Forex traders should always be aware of meetings and announcements from the Fed and should keep track of developments within the central bank.Ultimately, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds eight regular meetings per calendar year, where policies and interest rates are discussed and agreed upon. The best course of action is to keep up with news ahead of these meetings as a forex trader to make predictions about interest rates, and whether to buy or sell the US dollar. Read this Term Board of Governors, and the US Department of the Treasury's Bureau of the Fiscal Service, the nowcasts of second-quarter real personal consumption expenditures growth, second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth, and second-quarter real government spending growth increased from 4.3 percent to 4.8 percent, -2.8 percent to -1.3 percent, and 1.4 percent to 1.6 percent, respectively.

The next estimate will be tomorrow.