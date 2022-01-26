The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 4Q GDP growth has risen to 6.5% from 5.1% on January 19.

In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the fourth quarter of 2021 is 6.5 percent on January 26, up from 5.1 percent on January 19. After the January 19 GDPNow update and subsequent releases from the US Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors, the nowcast of fourth-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 18.6 percent to 28.0 percent, while the nowcast of the contribution of the change in real net exports to fourth-quarter real GDP growth decreased from 0.19 percentage points to 0.06 percentage points.

The low water mark has been 5.0% this quarter while the high was at 9.8%.

The next estimate will be on Friday, January 28th.

Atlanta Fed GDPNow