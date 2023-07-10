Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q2 growth seen at 2.3% in their latest estimate. That is up from 2.1% on July 6. In their own words:

The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the second quarter of 2023 is 2.3 percent on July 10, up from 2.1 percent on July 6. After recent releases from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the US Census Bureau, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from 9.6 percent to 10.5 percent.

The next estimate will be on July 18.