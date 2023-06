Atlanta Fed GDPNow at 1.9%

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for Q2 growth ticked up to 1.9% from 1.8% on June 15. The housing starts report saw real estate residential investment growth increase from -2.1% to +2.2%. The next report will be released on June 27.

The high watermark for 2Q growth was at 2.9%. The low was at 1.7%.