Atlanta Fed
Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q

The Atlanta Fed GDPNow estimate for 1Q growth rises to 1.3% from 1.2% reported yesterday.

In their own words:

"The GDPNow model estimate for real GDP growth (seasonally adjusted annual rate) in the first quarter of 2022 is1.3 percenton March 17, up from 1.2 percent on March 16. After this morning’s releases from the US Census Bureau and the  Federal Reserve  Board of Governors, the nowcast of first-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth increased from -4.9 percent to -4.2 percent".

The next estimate will be released on March 24.