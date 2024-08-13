Fed's Bostic

Fed's Bostic is speaking and says:

Balance of risks in economy is getting back to level

Our rate posture is restrictive

That's not where we want it to be forever

Recent inflation data give me more confidence we can get back to 2%.

We need to see a little more data

We need to make sure inflation trend is real

It would be really bad if we cut rates and then had to raise them again.

I am willing to wait for first rate cut but it is coming.

If economy evolves as I expect, there would be a rate cut by the end of the year.

Housing inflation has come down in an important way, the last couple of months.

Unemployment rate in the grand scheme of things is still historically low.

Still a strong solid labor market.

But we need to make sure we don't go from a heart labor market to a freezing cold one.

contact don't tell me there are many layoffs, if that continues will be in a good place.

Recession not in my Outlook

Labor market can slow but without considerable concern

