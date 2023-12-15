Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic is on wires say:

Rate cuts are not seen as imminent, but preparations for possible principles and thresholds to guide the process are underway.

Anticipation of two quarter-percentage-point interest rate cuts in 2024, with the first possibly in the third quarter, contingent on continued progress on inflation.

2024 GDP growth is projected at just over 1%, with unemployment at 4% by the end of next year, and PCE inflation at 2.4%.

There is a general consensus among Fed officials that the policy rate is at a peak, conditional on continued progress in inflation.

The US economy is still far from the Fed's 2% inflation target, though progress is being made faster than expected.

Determining the appropriate 'neighborhood' for inflation that would warrant rate reductions is crucial, as data is getting closer to this point.

Inflation over 3- and 6-month horizons will serve as significant markers in upcoming discussions.

Despite recent positive signs, the strength of the economy may still hinder progress on inflation, emphasizing the need for cautious policy reactions.

The Fed has been frequently surprised throughout the coronavirus pandemic, underscoring the importance of flexibility in policymaking.

It is expected to take several months for the Fed to gather enough confidence in the continuing decline of inflation to consider reducing rates.

The risk of a new inflation spike has significantly decreased.

Business contacts do not foresee large job losses in the near future, but the Fed remains attentive to any changes.

The risks in the economy are now seen as fairly balanced.