In an interview with Yahoo finance, Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic says:
- Expects a slow pace of disinflation in 2024.
- CPI coming in at consensus would be a welcome development.
- He cannot eliminate the possibility that rate cuts move even further out.
- It is always possible feds growth forecast could rise.
- If disinflation pace continues they could pull cuts in closer
- Not hearing much from businesses that they are seeing "coming pain" in employment
- If a labor cliff seems to be approaching , it might influence policy.
The stocks have seen a reverse to the upside with the S&P and Nasdaq now trading higher on the day. That did not take long to reverse declines.