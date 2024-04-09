In an interview with Yahoo finance, Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic says:

Expects a slow pace of disinflation in 2024.

CPI coming in at consensus would be a welcome development.

He cannot eliminate the possibility that rate cuts move even further out.

It is always possible feds growth forecast could rise.

If disinflation pace continues they could pull cuts in closer

Not hearing much from businesses that they are seeing "coming pain" in employment

If a labor cliff seems to be approaching , it might influence policy.

The stocks have seen a reverse to the upside with the S&P and Nasdaq now trading higher on the day. That did not take long to reverse declines.