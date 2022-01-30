Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in an interview with the Financial Times said:

  • Every option is on the table for every meeting
  • If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would[ be appropriate, then I am going to lean into that
  • Comfortable with moving in successive meetings
  • Sticks to 3 rate increases in 2022 with the first in March
  • Will be looking for deceleration in monthly CPI price gains
  • Looking for further evidence that rising wages are not feeding meaningfully into higher inflation
  • Encouraged by latest employment cost index and expects a moderation in wage growth going forward
  • Says markets are acting rationally and responding with tighter financial markets
  • Supports reducing the $9T balance sheet as quickly as possible without impairing market functioning
  • He is optimistic on the economy
  • If we do three hikes, that'll still leave our policy in a very accomodative space

The market is are now pricing up to 5 fed funds increases in 2022

