Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic in an interview with the Financial Times said:

Every option is on the table for every meeting

If the data say that things have evolved in a way that a 50 basis point move is required or [would[ be appropriate, then I am going to lean into that

Comfortable with moving in successive meetings

Sticks to 3 rate increases in 2022 with the first in March

Will be looking for deceleration in monthly CPI price gains

Looking for further evidence that rising wages are not feeding meaningfully into higher inflation

Encouraged by latest employment cost index and expects a moderation in wage growth going forward

Says markets are acting rationally and responding with tighter financial markets

Supports reducing the $9T balance sheet as quickly as possible without impairing market functioning

He is optimistic on the economy

If we do three hikes, that'll still leave our policy in a very accomodative space

The market is are now pricing up to 5 fed funds increases in 2022

