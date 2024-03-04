Atlanta Fed Pres. Bostic speaking

Inflation on track to fully return to 2% inflation but too early to claim victory

Expect two quarter-point cuts this year

Need to see more progress and gain confidence on disinflation before reducing rates.

Strength in the economy and job market means the Fed has luxury of proceeding without urgency.

Businesses are not distressed

Businesses are ready to invest and hire when the time is right

Pent up exuberance in the economy is an upside risk to inflation

Inflation is still widespread

It's clear in places like housing and real estate that monetary policy is having an impact

3rd-quarter cut likely followed by a pause

There is no urgency to cut rates given the economy strength

Return to price stability is not assured

Comments are tilting more to the hawkish side. He talks about two cuts. He talks about inflation being still widespread. He talks about pent up exuberance in the economy is an upside risk to inflation.

The Fed cut probabilities show a 69% chance of a cut in June, and an 88% chance of a cut in July. September is all but a guarantee of a cut by then.

Fed rate cut probabilities

For the full speech, click here.

The S&P index is nailed near unchanged at 5136.49. The NASDAQ index is down 26.01 points or -0.16% at 16248.93.

The 2-year yield 4.608% +7.3 basis points and the 10-year yield 4.223%, +3.9 basis points.