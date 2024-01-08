The GBPUSD has moved up to a high of 1.2766. That got the price of the pair within four pips of the high from Friday's trade and the high going back to December 29. Both of those peaks came in near 1.2770/71. It will take a move above each to give the buyers another target reached and would increase the bullish bias. .

So far, however, the pair has been able to hold resistance. The current price is back down near 1.2755. There is support at a swing area between 1.2721 to 1.2735 (see yellow area in that area).