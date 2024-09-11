Raphael Bostic is president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

A report by the Federal Reserve's Office of Inspector General has raised suspicions of Bostic's trading:

Bostic “created an ‘appearance of acting on confidential FOMC information’

‘appearance of a conflict of interest’ that could cause a reasonable person to question his impartiality”

breached the FOMC’s blackout and trading preclearance rules

breached disclosure statement and prohibited holdings policies

The investigation was requested by Federal Reserve Chair Powell.

More at Reuters:

Trades on Bostic's behalf took place during prohibited "blackout" periods around Federal Open Market Committee meetings 154 times between March 2018 and March 2023, investigators found.

filed inaccurate disclosure forms

held more Treasury securities than allowed

twice executed trades that were different than those that he sought clearance for

I don't really see how he can remain as Altanta Fed President given the extent of the breaches. But, I ain't a lawyer.