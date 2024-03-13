The Atlanta Fed's Wage Growth Tracker was 5.0 percent in February, the same as for January. For people who changed jobs, the Tracker in February was 5.3 percent, down from 5.6 percent in January. For those not changing jobs, the Tracker was 4.7 percent, unchanged from January.

Wage growth tracker

The Atlanta Fed's Wage Growth Tracker is a measure of the nominal wage growth of individuals. It is constructed using microdata from the Current Population Survey (CPS), and is the median percent change in the hourly wage of individuals observed 12 months apart.

The Wage Growth Tracker is updated once the Atlanta Fed's CPS dataset is constructed (see the "Explore the Data" tab below). This is usually by the second Friday of the month. The exact timing depends on when the Bureau of the Census publishes the micro data from the CPS.