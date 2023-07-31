A couple of AUD-relevant data points:

The headline to this post could well be a bit of a stretch, yes the manufacturing PMI improved a touch. But its still in contraction and the non-manufacturing PMI dropped on the month.

The manufacturing PMI has been under 50 now for 4 straight months. Perhaps there will be a boost for China alter:

This has been AUD supportive for the session so far.

aud china pmi stimulus 31 July 2023